Reliance Jio Fiber Will Be Free For The First Two Months

RIL backed Jio is all set to launch its fiber service from September 5. Just like its 4G LTE service, the new service will be free for the first two months. Besides, the company has also confirmed that the preview users will also get this privilege. This offer will be applicable throughout the country.

Terms And Conditions Apply

Though the company has said that the Jio Fiber services will be free for the first two months, customers will have to pay an upfront cost of minimum Rs. 2,500 as a security deposit for the equipment (Rs. 1,500 deposit + Rs. 1,000 installation charges). Besides, there is also an Rs. 4,500 router that offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also pre-order the Jio Fiber connection from My Jio app.

After the first two months, the company will offer various plans starting from Rs. 700 per month to Rs. 10,000 per month with variable benefits. As per the internet speeds goes, the base plan will offer a minimum bandwidth of 100Mbps, whereas, the premium plan will go up to 1Gbps.

Jio Fiber Welcome Plan

For those who opt the Jio Fiber Welcome plan, the company will offer complimentary 4K TV and 4K set-top box. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact pricing for the same.

The company will also roll out additional features like Jio First Day First Show, where, users can watch the latest movies from the day from their home.

Our Opinion On The Jio Fiber

We are just a few days from the official rollout of the service. The company has changed the way we use mobile internet (India offers the most affordable 4G LTE data in the whole country) and the company is likely to disrupt the broadband market as well. Keep a watch on GizBot to learn more about the Jio Fiber services.

