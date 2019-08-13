Jio First Day First Show For JioFiber Premium Subscribers Explained News oi-Vivek

At the 42nd Annual General Body Meeting Chairman Mukesh Ambani, RIL announced a lot of new products including the much-anticipated JioFiber. Besides, he also announced a new product named Jio First Day First Show. Here is everything you need to know about the latest offering from Jio:

What Is Jio First Day First Show?

Jio First Day First Show is a service, where, one can watch movies and television shows directly from their home on the same day of its release. This service will be available for the customers who subscribe to the premium JioFiber plans. As of now, there is no info on whether Jio will charge users for each movie or it will be a complementary service for the JioFiber users.

What Is Premium JioFiber Plan?

As of now, there is no exact definition on which plan qualifies as a premium JioFiber plan as the company is yet to unveil the actual subscription plans. However, it is now confirmed that the base plan for the JioFiber will start at Rs. 700 and will go up to Rs. 10,000. And the most expensive plan might be considered as a premium plan.

How Does Jio First Day First Show Works?

Jio might partner with cinema producers and distributors to give access to the movies just like theatres. Using the Jio Set-top box or the Jio Router, one might be able to download the DRM locked content for a one-time viewing. As soon as the movie gets over, the content will be automatically deleted from the local source.

Reliance itself being a cinema producer, the company might start to offer its own movies in the Jio First Day First Show. Late on, the company might partner up with third-party producers and distributors for more voluminous content access.

Our Opinion On The Jio First Day First Show

The Jio First Day First Show offer sounds amazing, especially for movie buffs. Will it affect the revenue of the theater owners? And how will movie-makers react to it? Only time has to answer these questions.

