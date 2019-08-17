Just In
How To Register For Reliance Jio GigaFiber Connection
After announcing the launch of its Jio GigaFiber service, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has now revealed the details for its registration process. However, the company has not shared any details related to plans which it will be offering to the users.
Jio has announced the launch of Welcome Offer, where it will provide HD or 4K LED TV and a set-top box for free to those who opt for Jio Forever plan. Furthermore, Jio has also kept installation charges as zero during the initial rollout period.
"As part of our initial rollout, we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now, there are no additional installation charges," the telco said.
The company has also launched the 'Jio First Day First Show' service that'll allow users to watch new movies on the same day as their release. This will become available from next year. Along with the Jio Fiber connection, you will also get a free landline for making voice calls.
Till date, users were asked to pay for a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 for the router. But, Jio is now pacing towards commercial launch and the registration process has begun. The users can apply for a connection through its website by following a three-step process.
How To Apply For Jio GigaFiber
At the first stage, you need to mention the address where you want to get a connection, after that you will have to give your name, mobile number, and Email ID. Then you will receive an OTP on your phone which you will need to enter on the website to verify yourself.
Once done, you will receive a call from Jio's sales representative for further process. You also will need to submit two government-approved documents to get the connection: Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, passport, or driving license.
