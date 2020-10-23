Reliance Jio Launches JioCricket Application: Here's How To Use

ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new JioCricket App for its feature phones that run the KaiOS platform. This means JioPhone users can also look at live match scores on its 4G feature phones and will help users to watch all updates, news, and videos.

    The JioCricket app is available in nine languages on JioPhone, such as Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and English to increase the reach of the application. The new development comes on the heels of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season. However, to download the application users need to follow these steps.

    Step 1: You need to visit the KaiOS app store.

    Step 2: Then, look for the JioCricket application via keypad and voice command.

    Step 3: Post that, you have to install the JioCricket app or click https://t.jio/jp-jcpa to download.

    Reliance Jio Offering Play-Along Feature

    The Play-Along feature comes in English and Hindi languages. The new feature allows you to predict the balls and game. It also has a feature called a special quiz and daily prizes. The company also said that all users can take participate in the prizes via simple challenges and win Rs. 10,000 every day. In addition, the company said that all users can also win a one-year subscription of recharge packages.

    JioCricket App Users Allow Users To Win Up To Rs. 50,000

    The company said that users can also win prizes up to Rs. 50,000. Additionally, the company said users can win TVS Sportsbike on a weekly basis. "JioCricket app has a simple user interface which is easy to understand and at the same time easier to navigate," the company said. "JioCricket app is available on the KaiOS app store," it added.

    Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
