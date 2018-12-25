Reliance Jio may soon allow you to track your car with its Jio Motive

Reliance Jio first entered the Indian telecom industry and raised the bars of competition to another level. It has become a household with mobile internet and soon it's going to do the same with broadband services. The company has become India's third-largest telecom operator in the span of around three years. Now the company is looking forward to your four-wheeler, with its version of Connect app.

This is possibly going to be the Jio product launching in the coming week. The app is called Jio Motive on the Google Play Store and it is listed as unreleased.

However, you can still install the app and use it probably as early as beta testers. With this, you can help the company with your valuable feedback for the app. The Jio Motive app seems to be the one-stop solution for car owners.

The app listing confirmed that it is developed by the Reliance Jio team in Navi Mumbai. There are other connected apps from car makers like Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and Honda Motors. But Jio is coming with the same kind of app, so it is going to be interesting to see what the company has to offer with its new Jio Motive app.

With this app, you can restrict the areas up to which your car can move if you have a driver using it via geofencing. As an owner, you are always worried about the health of the car, but with this app, you can also monitor its health, speed picked up on the journey. Apart from all these, you can also keep an eye on the fuel gauge, temperature of the car. Meanwhile, this app can also work as a navigator to guide you.

This app will also inform you about any unpaid service bills. The trip analysis is also a part of the app, which keeps a track on how far and long you have travelled. It is not clear that which hardware configuration is required to use in the car. It might be an OBD port solution or a standalone tracking device.