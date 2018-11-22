Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband plans confirmed: Reports

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband is expected to launch by November and the Jio Fiber Preview Offer will start from January 2019. The preview offer will last till March 2019. It seems the company is all set to enter the broadband industry with a blast. Currently, the Jio GigaFiber are distributed under three main types, Special Plans, Speed Based Plans, and Volume Based Plans.
So here is the list of Jio GigaFiber plans on the basis of three categories.
Jio GigaFiber Special Plans
Basically, Special plans or Limited time plans are suitable for one who wants to enjoy the internet for a low cost.
|Jio GigaFiber Special Plans
|Data Limit
|Speed Limit
|Total Validity
|Rs 500
|300GB
|50Mbps
|30 Days
|Rs 750
|450GB
|50Mbps
|30 Days
|Rs 999
|600GB
|100Mbps
|30 Days
|Rs 1299
|750GB
|100Mbps
|30 Days
|Rs 1500
|900GB
|100Mbps
|30 Days
Jio GigaFiber Speed Based Plans
|Jio GigaFiber Special Plans
|Speed Mbps
|Data Limit
|Price
|Total Validity
|50Mbps Plan
|50
|2000GB
|Rs 1500
|30 Days
|100Mbps Plan
|100
|1000GB
|Rs 2000
|30 Days
|200Mbps Plan
|200
|750GB
|Rs 3500
|30 Days
|400Mbps Plan
|400
|500GB
|Rs 4000
|30 Days
|600Mbps Plan
|600
|300GB
|Rs 5500
|30 Days
Jio GigaFiber Volume Based Plans
|Jio GigaFiber Per Day Plans
|Speed
|Price
|Total Validity
|5GB per Day Plan
|Unlimited
|Rs 1000
|30 Days
|10GB per Day Plan
|Unlimited
|Rs 2000
|30 Days
|20GB per Day Plan
|Unlimited
|Rs 3000
|30 Days
|40GB per Day Plan
|Unlimited
|Rs 4000
|30 Days
|60GB per Day Plan
|Unlimited
|Rs 5500
|30 Days
So these are the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband plan which you can avail once the company launch the services across the country. Registration for Jio GigaFiber is already up on Jio's official website. But before registering do check that the service is available in your location or not.
Jio GigaFiber installation is completely free. However, the security money will be charged from the user but the company will refund the money when the user wants to end the subscription. The welcome offer is provided for 90 days validity. In these 90 days, users can enjoy unlimited broadband service.
