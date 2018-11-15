Jio GigaFiber: List of states in which it will be launched

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Supreme Court: Sabrimala Order To Continue
- Royal Enfield 650cc Models To Launch In India Today
- DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika Broke Down At Her Mehendi Ceremony
- ATP Finals: Federer Is Back On Track
- Best Phones With Dual-Rear Cameras To Buy In India Under Rs 10,000
- Value Stocks To Buy Under Rs 50
- Morning Habits Of Highly Successful People
- All About Kanwar Lake Bird Sanctuary
Reliance Jio announced its GigaFiber broadband couple of months back in India. The company is almost at the edge of finishing the testing and launch the service in the near future. Jio was testing the FTTH services in the country since the last two years and it is all set to compete against Airtel broadband and BSNL broadband. With the launch of its GigaFiber broadband service, the company will increase the level of competition in the fiber-to-the-home industry.
Currently, there is no information on when the company will launch the service, but we do have the priority list of states from where the company will start launching the broadband services.
The states which are under first Jio GigaFiber launching list includes
Gujarat
Delhi
Telangana
Rajasthan
West Bengal
Andhra Pradesh
Maharashtra
States which comes under the Jio GigaFiber's second list are
Punjab
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh
Tamilnadu
Karnataka
The third priority list of Reliance Jio for launching its GigaFiber broadband service is
Madhya Pradesh
Kerala
Jammu and Kashmir
Bihar
Goa
Jharkhand
Uttarakhand
Orisa
Himachal Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
According to the company, the users will be able to enjoy high-speed unlimited data access with Jio GigaFiber broadband service with the validity of 3 months. If you are interested in availing the Jio GigaFiber connection, customers need to pay a deposit of Rs 4,500 for the GigaGiber router and the JioTV router which will be refunded, when you want to stop the subscription. While talking about the plans, as of now no one knows about the plans and price of GigaFiber broadband, but some reports suggest that the company will launch its plans starting at Rs 500. If this is going to be true then, other competitors really need to prepare themselves to protect their customer base.
Also Read: Reliance Jio GigaFiber all set to launch: Plans, price and offers
List of cities eligible for Jio GigaFiber broadband services
Bangalore
Chennai
Pune
Lucknow
Kanpur
Raipur
Nagpur
Indore
Thane
Bhopal
Ghaziabad
Ludhiana
Coimbatore
Agra
Madhurai
Nashik
Faridabad
Meerut
Rajkot
Srinagar
Amritsar
Patna
Allahabad
Ranchi
Jodhpur
Kota
Guwahati
Chandigarh
Solapur