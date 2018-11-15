ENGLISH

Jio GigaFiber: List of states in which it will be launched

Jio GigaFiber is all set to launch soon in India. Here is the list of states which are in the priority list.

    Reliance Jio announced its GigaFiber broadband couple of months back in India. The company is almost at the edge of finishing the testing and launch the service in the near future. Jio was testing the FTTH services in the country since the last two years and it is all set to compete against Airtel broadband and BSNL broadband. With the launch of its GigaFiber broadband service, the company will increase the level of competition in the fiber-to-the-home industry.

    Currently, there is no information on when the company will launch the service, but we do have the priority list of states from where the company will start launching the broadband services.

    The states which are under first Jio GigaFiber launching list includes

    Gujarat
    Delhi
    Telangana
    Rajasthan
    West Bengal
    Andhra Pradesh
    Maharashtra

    States which comes under the Jio GigaFiber's second list are

    Punjab
    Haryana
    Uttar Pradesh
    Tamilnadu
    Karnataka

    The third priority list of Reliance Jio for launching its GigaFiber broadband service is

    Madhya Pradesh
    Kerala
    Jammu and Kashmir
    Bihar
    Goa
    Jharkhand
    Uttarakhand
    Orisa
    Himachal Pradesh
    Chhattisgarh

    According to the company, the users will be able to enjoy high-speed unlimited data access with Jio GigaFiber broadband service with the validity of 3 months. If you are interested in availing the Jio GigaFiber connection, customers need to pay a deposit of Rs 4,500 for the GigaGiber router and the JioTV router which will be refunded, when you want to stop the subscription. While talking about the plans, as of now no one knows about the plans and price of GigaFiber broadband, but some reports suggest that the company will launch its plans starting at Rs 500. If this is going to be true then, other competitors really need to prepare themselves to protect their customer base.

    Also Read: Reliance Jio GigaFiber all set to launch: Plans, price and offers

    List of cities eligible for Jio GigaFiber broadband services

    Bangalore
    Chennai
    Pune
    Lucknow
    Kanpur
    Raipur
    Nagpur
    Indore
    Thane
    Bhopal
    Ghaziabad
    Ludhiana
    Coimbatore
    Agra
    Madhurai
    Nashik
    Faridabad
    Meerut
    Rajkot
    Srinagar
    Amritsar
    Patna
    Allahabad
    Ranchi
    Jodhpur
    Kota
    Guwahati
    Chandigarh
    Solapur

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
