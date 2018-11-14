Jio GigaFiber coverage area: List of cities eligible for the broadband service

Reliance Jio introduced its GigaFiber broadband in its annual meeting. During the meeting, the company revealed that the registration for GigaFiber starting from August 15, 2018, on its official website. Jio is going to implement the connection to all over the country and it has also joined hand with Hathway for last mile connectivity. In the initial stage, the service will be provided to major cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vishakhapatnam.

The company is offering a 90 days preview offer in which it is offering two sections such as current plans and upcoming plans. If a user is in the Jio GigaFiber coverage range, then they can apply online for it. As mentioned above the company is giving a free 90 days offer to the customers. On the other hand, customers need to pay the refundable deposit of Rs 4,500 for router and Jio TV.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH plans will start from Rs 500 and go up to Rs 5,500. You can also head to the official website and dig up some more information on Jio GigaFiber coverage area, plans and services.

List of cities eligible for Jio GigaFiber broadband services

Bangalore

Chennai

Pune

Lucknow

Kanpur

Raipur

Nagpur

Indore

Thane

Bhopal

Ghaziabad

Ludhiana

Coimbatore

Agra

Madhurai

Nashik

Faridabad

Meerut

Rajkot

Srinagar

Amritsar

Patna

Allahabad

Ranchi

Jodhpur

Kota

Guwahati

Chandigarh

Solapur

Interested customers can head to the nearest Jio Store or contact Jio care to get themselves registered for the GigaFiber connection. But do note that, the person should present within the rage of GigaFiber coverage, then only they can apply for the registration. If the candidate is not in the range then they can register after the launch of the Jio GigaFiber broadband. The company claims that the internet speed will be 80 times faster than its rivals.

