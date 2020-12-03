Reliance Jio Might Add Jio Payments Bank On MyJio Application News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is now planning to add new services under its MyJio platform. This means that the company is all set to strengthen its offerings on the MyJio platform as it plans to bring Jio Payments Bank under the whole ecosystem.

The company has also started teasing the same on the MyJio app. Reliance Jio has not disclosed much about the Digital Saving Bank but said that watch this space for surprises. The notification also highlighted that Digital Savings Account will be available for only Android users, which means this facility is not available for iOS users. It is also expected that Jio Payments Bank might come as a mini-application.

Currently, the company is providing several applications under the MyJio platforms, such as JioSaavn, JioCinema, JioMart, JioEngage, UPI, EasyGov, Stories, JioCloud, JioGames, JioChat, JioSecurity, and more. It also includes health and cloud applications. Notably, Jio Payment App is available for Android smartphones, iOS, and Windows phones.

How To Download Jio Payments Application

First users need to go to Google Play Store and download the application. While downloading the same application on the Apple devices users have to go and check the app store. On the other hand, if you want to download this application on a Windows phone, then, you have to go to the Windows Store. Once it is done, you have to complete the signing process by filling up your details like number, password, and Aadhaar number. Then, you have to write your Debit card details.

Other Benefits On The Reliance Jio Platform

Apart from that Reliance Jio has joined hands with Netmeds to offer recharging vouchers worth Rs. 249 along with a cash voucher worth Rs. 50 on the latter platform. In addition, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 100 rewards on Amazon Pay if you recharge through the same platform.

