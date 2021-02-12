Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A72 5G To Adorn 120Hz Super AMOLED Display; Leaks Confirm
-
- 1 hr ago Call Of Duty: Mobile Public Test Build Available Now: How To Download, New Features Explained
- 1 hr ago Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched At Rs. 1,499
- 2 hrs ago What Is MNP And How To Change Telecom Operator Via SMS
Don't Miss
- News Was Rinku Sharma killed for collecting donation for Ram Temple?
- Movies Krishna Shroff’s Ex-Boyfriend Eban Hyams Shares A Cryptic Post; writes Exes say ‘Worst Things About You'
- Finance How To Make e-Nomination In EPF Account Online?
- Sports India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane backs the batting style of Cheteshwar Pujara
- Lifestyle Hug Day 2021: Up Your Valentine Fashion Game With Erica Fernandes’ Floral Saree
- Automobiles 2021 Jawa Forty-Two Motorcycle Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.84 Lakh
- Education CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2021 Released For Classes 10th And 12th, Check Guidelines
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In February
Reliance Jio Users Can Stream India Vs England Match For Free On JioTV
Reliance Jio is offering an app called JioTV that allows users to stream India vs England 2021 tour online. The Live TV app is completely free and Jio users don't have to pay a single penny to watch live matches between India and England. So, if you are a Jio user and want to watch all matches then you have to install the app on your smartphone via Google Play Store or App Store.
JioTV Details
Apart from cricket matches, Jio users can stream any event like WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, NBA, Football, WWE, Hockey, F1, Tennis, Basketball. The application is providing 650+ TV and 100+ HD channels in 15+ languages. Additionally, users are allowed to watch all the latest shows, movies, sports, news, Kids & Lifestyle, Devotional, Educational, Infotainment, and more. The app also allows you to watch all your favorite TV shows within seven days of all prime shows.
Reliance Jio Plans That Ships Jio TV App
The Jio TV app is the Reliance Jio application and it is available with all prepaid, postpaid, and broadband packs. Reliance Jio prepaid pack that starts from Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 4,999. The plans are priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 199, Rs. 555, Rs. 2,121, Rs. 777. Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2,599, Rs. 598, Rs. 349, Rs. 999, Rs. 401, and Rs. 4,999. The telecom operator has launched five postpaid plans.
How To Download JioTV Application On Smart Television
In case you want to download the JioTV application on your smart television. First, you have to open the Play Store and start searching for the JioTV application. Then, you need to install the APK and now you have to open the app. Now, you have to your ID along with the password, and to that, you have to enter your Jio application.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895