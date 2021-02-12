Reliance Jio Users Can Stream India Vs England Match For Free On JioTV News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is offering an app called JioTV that allows users to stream India vs England 2021 tour online. The Live TV app is completely free and Jio users don't have to pay a single penny to watch live matches between India and England. So, if you are a Jio user and want to watch all matches then you have to install the app on your smartphone via Google Play Store or App Store.

JioTV Details

Apart from cricket matches, Jio users can stream any event like WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, NBA, Football, WWE, Hockey, F1, Tennis, Basketball. The application is providing 650+ TV and 100+ HD channels in 15+ languages. Additionally, users are allowed to watch all the latest shows, movies, sports, news, Kids & Lifestyle, Devotional, Educational, Infotainment, and more. The app also allows you to watch all your favorite TV shows within seven days of all prime shows.

Reliance Jio Plans That Ships Jio TV App

The Jio TV app is the Reliance Jio application and it is available with all prepaid, postpaid, and broadband packs. Reliance Jio prepaid pack that starts from Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 4,999. The plans are priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 199, Rs. 555, Rs. 2,121, Rs. 777. Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2,599, Rs. 598, Rs. 349, Rs. 999, Rs. 401, and Rs. 4,999. The telecom operator has launched five postpaid plans.

How To Download JioTV Application On Smart Television

In case you want to download the JioTV application on your smart television. First, you have to open the Play Store and start searching for the JioTV application. Then, you need to install the APK and now you have to open the app. Now, you have to your ID along with the password, and to that, you have to enter your Jio application.

