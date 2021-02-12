Just In
What Is MNP And How To Change Telecom Operator Via SMS
All telecom operators in the country are offering MNP services to their customers. The Mobile Number Portability (MNP) allows you to change your service provider if you are not happy with your telecom operator. These services allow you to retain your current number. Telecom operators are competing with each other to attract new customers to their platform. In that case, if you are planning to change your network operator to get the proper services, you have to follow these steps.
Here's How To Change Telecom Service Provider Via SMS
Notably, all telecom operators offer SMS services to change the network operator. First, users need to type PORT in the message box and send it to 1900 along with a mobile number. After that, you'll get the message along with a unique porting code. Additionally, you can visit the company store and ask for the same. However, you have to submit all their documents to get the MNP done. After that, the store operator will give you a new SIM card.
Documents Required For Mobile Number Portability
For the unaware, the MNP service requires your personal details like address proof, photos (especially passport sized), and two verification documents. For the unaware, the whole process has been shifted to the digital method, so now users have to do submit everything by biometric verification.
TRAI Subscriber Data On Mobile Number Portability: Details
It is worth noting that Airtel is adding more customers every month as compared to Reliance Jio. TRAI subscriber data said that Airtel added 4.37 lakh customers. The data also pointed out that 6.81 million customers opted for MNP in November last year and after this, the request has been increased to 536.41 million from 529.60 million in October. This also seems that more and more customers are choosing the MNP procedure to change their network provider.
