Bev Q App SMS Feature: How To Download, Order Liquor Online In Kerala

Bev Q app to get e-tokens to buy liquor is increasing in popularity and has now got Google's approval and will soon hit the Play Store for Android devices. However, not everyone has a smartphone and rely on feature phones for communication. Even then, people can use the Bev Q platform and get their e-tokens with Bev Q SMS.

Bev Q App

The new Bev Q app, developed by Faircode Technologies Private Limited and the Kerala Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) aims to reduce overcrowding and maintain social distancing. The app provides users with e-tokens that shows the nearest liquor store and gives a time frame. Users need to head out to the store at that particular time, get their liquor by avoiding queues and crowding.

Even if a large chunk of the population has smartphones, there's still a large sector using feature phones. Plus, with the popularity of the Jio Phone, many are sticking to these phones. So, how do they get the Bev Q service on their feature phones? The answer is via Bev Q SMS.

Bev Q SMS: How Does It Work?

Feature phone users can rely on the old school method of communication of SMS. They need to follow a fixed format to get their e-token. The Bev Q SMS booking format includes three types of liquor, alcohol, beer, and wine. As a reply, the user will get a token (via SMS again) with VM-BEVCOQ.

The Bev Q SMS will include token details like the nearest liquor shop, time, and date slot for the user to follow. The SMS must be presented at the shop before purchasing his selected liquor. Users should also note that BEVCO hasn't yet revealed the number to which the SMS request needs to be sent and will be shared soon.

The Bev Q SMS booking will certainly help a large section of the Kerala population. The feature has come to the aid of those who don't own smartphones, while also maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowding.

