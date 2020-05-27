ENGLISH

    Bev Q App For Buying Liquor Gets Google Play Store Approval

    By
    |

    Online shopping for groceries has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Kerala government took it a step further with the launch of the Bev Q app to get e-tokens to buy liquor. And now, the Google Play Store has also approved the app and will eventually be used to distribute liquor in the state.

    Bev Q App Gets Google Play Store Approval

     

    Bev Q App Features

    As noted, the Bev Q app brings a virtual queue system for liquor sales in Kerala. The idea is to reduce overcrowding at shops and uphold social distancing. This is why Kerala's Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) will use the Bev Q app to reopen the liquor shops in the state.

    The app, developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited, has now earned Google's approval. This means Keralites can download the app from the Google Play Store shortly. Previously, there were a couple of security questions that needed to be addressed and slightly delayed approval.

    Bev Q App: How Does It Work?

    Even after the Bev Q app gets Google's approval, a complete rollout will still take a while. The app will run trials to test how it functions in the real-world. Only then it would appear on the Google Play Store for a wider rollout.

    Once downloaded, the Bev Q app will issue e-tokens. The e-token will provide information on the nearest liquor store, a time frame for the buyer to visit, and will also highlight people to stay safe with masks and sanitizers. Using this token, customers can purchase liquor, while also maintaining social distancing and avoid crowding.

    Will Bev Q Run Only In Kerala?

    Amidst the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, the government has ordered to maintain strict social distancing. Although Kerala has been a model state in curbing the virus and limiting the number of deaths, it had shut down the liquor shops in an attempt to avoid overcrowding. The Bev Q app has now come to solace for tipsters to get their drink.

     

    It's doubtful if a similar setup would be present in other states and it's unlikely the Bev Q app would be available in other states. In other news, Zomato and other online delivery partners have proposed delivering alcohol to people's homes to curb the spread of the virus.

    Read More About: news apps google play store
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2020

    X