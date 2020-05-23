Just In
How To Type In Multiple Languages At The Same Time On Android
People in today's world have become very dependent on smartphones. They bring along access to a lot of apps that can mainly be used for browsing, texting, call recording, typing and others. Every day some new feature or the other is added to it and the latest addition is the keyboard app.
It is quite an interesting app which will actually offer you support of multiple languages. Lot of awesome features and customisable options are provided with the keyboard apps. While typing android devices can actually handle different type of multilingual typing. The keyboard apps will be helping you to go back and forth in between various languages.
There are 2 methods with the help of which you can type in multiple languages in your Android device.
Swiftkey keyboard:
It is a high rated android keyboard app. You can avail it from the Google Play Store. With the help of this app, you can type in five languages. You can switch up and down or back or forth between these five languages.
Step 1: Install the Swift Key App after you have downloaded it from the Play Store.
Step 2: Open the App and then go to the Languages option. There are a lot of languages that you can use and choose from. These can be downloaded from any kind of language packs and they can also be used on the keyboard.
Step 3. If you feel like working with multiple languages, you can download all the language packs at once. Then you can go to the keyboard step and check on the particular language that you will be needing.
That's how you can use the SwiftKey App to use the multiple languages.
To do it without using any Third Party App
Google Keyboard app can be used as a default app for all the languages in your smartphone. Multiple languages can be used by following the steps.
Step 1: Open Settings. Then go to Language and Input. There is a gear icon which you will have to tap on. It is behind the default keyboard app. Then you can click on Input Languages.
Step 2: You can go to the Available Language List. There you can choose the language that you will be needing, from the list.
Step 3: Go to the Google Keyboard settings. There you can disable the Use System Language feature.
Step 4: Now you can open any messaging app. Below the Space bar you can find the Globe icon. You can click on the Globe icon once. That will help you to change the language. This can be done without using any third party apps.
To provide Multilingual support, you can even use other apps too like Gboard from google, GO Keyboard Lite, Multiling O Keyboard + emoji and others. They are lightweight but have a lot of features. It has emojis and autocorrect features too which is helpful in multilingual support.
