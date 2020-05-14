Uber Connect Launched In India For Home Package Delivery News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Uber has launched a new delivery service called Uber Connect. This will help to deliver the product from one place to another. You might want to give a gift to someone but can't go due to the lockdown, then with the help of this service, you will be able to deliver anything to people.

Uber Connect will help users deliver packages from one house to another so that people do not have to go out during this lockdown.

The company further said that they will distribute these packages on two-wheelers with the package weight limit up to 5 kg. Hopefully, this new service will compete with Dunzo and Swiggy Genie.

So far, however, Uber has launched the service in certain cities, including Gurgaon, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Kolkata. This service will not deliver non-essential things like drugs, alcohol, etc.

How To Use Uber Connect

First, you have to go to the Uber Connect option from the Uber app, if you don't see the option then update to the latest version. When you select the Uber Connect, it will ask you to agree to the package delivery terms and conditions.

You add the address while booking the Uber cab, similarly, you have to add the address where you want to deliver the package.

If an Uber Connect delivery boy is near your location, you'll be notified when he will arrive to pick up the package. You can even contact the delivery boy directly.

You can share the delivery status to your recipient with the 'Share My Trip' feature. So, your recipient will be able to contact the driver to keep track of the delivery and collect the package.

Uber has launched this service to maintain the social distance in the current situation. The service will soon be rolled out to other cities, such as Dunzo and Swiggy Genie.

