Teacher-Approved Apps For Kids On Google Play Store: Features, Benefits

Google Digital Wellbeing has offered a couple of ways for a digital detox. Collecting data from the Digital Wellbeing, Google has analyzed multiple issues like parents finding it difficult to discover apps that would benefit their children and help them grow. This is why Google now has Teacher-Approved apps on the Play Store.

Google's Teacher-Approved Apps

Google has launched a new badge dubbed as "Teacher-Approved" where the list of apps is of high-quality and child-friendly, now available on the Google Play Store. Today, we're making it easier for parents to find the good stuff, with a new Kids tab on Google Play filled with "Teacher-Approved" apps that are both enriching and entertaining," the Google blog post pointed.

For this purpose, Google has assembled a team of teachers led by Joe Blatt from Harvard Graduate School of Education and Dr. Sandra Calvert from Georgetown University. The group will be reviewing and rating apps for children and checking if they meet the required criteria.

"We include information in the app listing about why the app was rated highly to help parents determine if the app is right for their child," Google said. The required criteria include quality of experience, enrichment, age-appropriateness, and delight.

Once these apps for kids are approved, parents can see a "Teacher-Approved" badge in the description. Google is also including a paragraphic description in the app listing, explaining the rating and what the badge means.

How To Find Teach-Approved Apps?

The Teacher-Approved apps can be found under the 'Kids' tab on the Google Play Store. If parents are a Google Play Pass subscriber, a wider selection of Teacher-Approved apps are available within the "Apps and games for kids" tab. Presently, Google is rolling out the new Teacher-Approved apps for kids in the US. A wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

