Just In
- 22 min ago Play Launches World's First AI-Driven Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphone
-
- 27 min ago These Budget Smartphones Have Punch-Hole Display In India
- 1 hr ago Coronavirus Lockdown: Order Groceries, Essentials Using These Mobile Apps
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Launches Plans For Corporate Users; Offers Free Hotspot Device Plan
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 13's Re-Telecast Stopped Abruptly As It Fails To Garner TRPs; Replaced By Dance Deewane 1
- Lifestyle Qubool Hai Actress Surbhi Jyoti’s Pretty Grey Dress Is Perfect To Flaunt At House-Parties
- News MHA issues advisory on safe use of Zoom meeting platform
- Automobiles MG Motor Partners With Medklinn To Research Natural Sterilisation Of Cabin Air And Interior Surfaces
- Sports Dinesh Karthik: My desire to play for India has not diminished
- Finance E-Commerce Services May Be Fully Operational From 20 April
- Education UPSC Coronavirus Latest Updates On Civil Services
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Teacher-Approved Apps For Kids On Google Play Store: Features, Benefits
Google Digital Wellbeing has offered a couple of ways for a digital detox. Collecting data from the Digital Wellbeing, Google has analyzed multiple issues like parents finding it difficult to discover apps that would benefit their children and help them grow. This is why Google now has Teacher-Approved apps on the Play Store.
Google's Teacher-Approved Apps
Google has launched a new badge dubbed as "Teacher-Approved" where the list of apps is of high-quality and child-friendly, now available on the Google Play Store. Today, we're making it easier for parents to find the good stuff, with a new Kids tab on Google Play filled with "Teacher-Approved" apps that are both enriching and entertaining," the Google blog post pointed.
For this purpose, Google has assembled a team of teachers led by Joe Blatt from Harvard Graduate School of Education and Dr. Sandra Calvert from Georgetown University. The group will be reviewing and rating apps for children and checking if they meet the required criteria.
"We include information in the app listing about why the app was rated highly to help parents determine if the app is right for their child," Google said. The required criteria include quality of experience, enrichment, age-appropriateness, and delight.
Once these apps for kids are approved, parents can see a "Teacher-Approved" badge in the description. Google is also including a paragraphic description in the app listing, explaining the rating and what the badge means.
How To Find Teach-Approved Apps?
The Teacher-Approved apps can be found under the 'Kids' tab on the Google Play Store. If parents are a Google Play Pass subscriber, a wider selection of Teacher-Approved apps are available within the "Apps and games for kids" tab. Presently, Google is rolling out the new Teacher-Approved apps for kids in the US. A wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
54,153
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
43,250
-
32,440
-
16,190
-
12,985