    Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Adds Nearby Spot Feature To Google Pay

    By
    |

    Coronavirus outbreak has rattled the world ever since its outbreak. The pandemic situation created by the COVID-19 has literally halted the pace of the entire community on Earth. With the government of different countries finding it hard to cope up with the situation, several technology brands have jumped the wagon to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Google is one of those brands helping the masses with new technology that would help during the lockdown situation.

    Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Adds Nearby Spot Feature To Google Pay

     

    It comes as no surprise with the social distancing in effect; going on a shopping spree is not an option. Also, the retail stores are trying to avoid contact from the buyers as much as possible. The lockdown in several parts of the world has indirectly given rise to the usage of digital payment platforms.

    Google has now added a new feature to its digital payments platforms Google Pay which will allow the users to get details on the shops that are currently open and selling essential commodities like groceries. The new feature is called 'Nearby Spot' and is rolled out currently for Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    The Google Pay's 'Nearby Spot' feature is expected to be later available for other regions in India including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi in the coming days. While no specific date has been provided by Google, it shouldn't be long before this service is up and running in the remaining regions.

    So, consumers will get the information on the stores that are selling essential commodities and are also accepting digital modes of payment. This is a great feature that comes in handy during such an outbreak situation where maintaining social distancing is one of the major practices we need to adhere to.

    Read More About: google news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
    X