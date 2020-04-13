ENGLISH

    WHO COVID-19 App To Have Contact Tracking; Early Access On Google Play Store Available

    By
    |

    World Health Organization is battling the COVID-19 crisis and along with it, the loaded misinformation. While urging people worldwide to maintain social distance and keep washing their hands, WHO is also asking people to avoid spreading misinformation. This is why the organization launched a dedicated COVID-19 app for Android, iOS, and the web.

    WHO COVID-19 App Early Access Spotted On Google Play Store
    source  

     

    WHO COVID-19 App Launch

    The idea behind the app is to keep everyone informed with accurate and credible information. According to the report by 9To5 Google, the idea for the app was proposed by a group of volunteers from Google, Microsoft, industry experts, and a few WHO advisers and ambassadors who began working on the app.

    WHO COVID-19 App Features

    The app is being built as an open-source platform, giving an insight into the early work-in-progress version. It largely consists of coronavirus-related advice found on the WHO WhatsApp chatbot. However, the report further notes that the official World Health Organization app has launched into early access only on the Google Play Store under a new name - "WHO COVID-19".

    WHO COVID-19 App Early Access Spotted On Google Play Store
    source  

    Along with the change in name, the app also has a major revamp with a lot of facts and tips on how to protect oneself during the pandemic. The app will likely offer alert notifications that are location-specific. The WHO COVID-19 app could also feature self-check tools that could help one diagnose whether their symptoms match those of COVID-19 coronavirus.

     

    WHO COVID-19 App Tracking

    Interestingly, the app is said to track the location history in an effort to perform 'contact tracing' to better understand the spread of the virus. Of course, there are going to be multiple privacy and security issues to take care of.

    The new COVID-19 app also has a link to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Currently, the early access is available only on the Google Play Store. The WHO COVID-19 app is expected to appear on the App Store on iOS in the coming days.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
    X