Snapchat Launches New AR Donation To Combat COVID-19

Snapchat has come forward with a new initiative to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. As one of the popular social media platform, Snapchat has now introduced new augmented reality-based donation lenses to help the World Health Organization in fighting against the coronavirus.

What Is Snapchat AR Donation?

The new Snapchat feature helps raise funds. Users can now scan 23 international currency noted via the app's camera. This will bring up an AR visualization of how donations are being used by WHO. Currently, the feature is available in 33 countries.

Snapchat has developed these AR lenses in a partnership with the UN Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support the WHO. Earlier, Snapchat said its lenses have reached almost 130 million people across the world.

The new Snapchat AR feature will allow users to understand the health organization's immediate response efforts to track the spread of the coronavirus. Via the AR lens, Snapchat users can understand how WHO is providing essential care to patients while also ensuring critical supplies for health workers.

How Does This Help?

The new Snapchat AR donation feature aims to encourage users to donate for the cause. The feature brings in awareness among users on how the funds are being used to combat the deadly virus. Snapchat also says that users can further urge their friends and companions to do the same by sending Snaps of their experience.

Additionally, Snapchat noted that media publishers covering COVID-19 on the Snapchat Discover platform will give Snapchatters the option to swipe up to donate directly from their content.

"To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on COVID-19, and over 68 million have viewed COVID-19-related content on Snapchat," the company said in a post.

Earlier, Snapchat launched the 'Here For You' search tool to help users deal with the anxiety surrounding coronavirus and other mental health issues. The social media also introduced two new augmented reality lenses last month to promote social distancing.

