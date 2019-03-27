Samsung Galaxy app store will now support 12 Indian languages News oi-Priyanka Dua Galaxy Apps Store now empowers users to download a host of free applications, without having to sign in, making the experience seamless and hassle-free.

With an aim to expand its content to tier II and tier III markets, Samsung India has partnered with Indus Bazaar, which will enable it to offer Apps on Galaxy store in 12 Indian languages.

The partnership will enable Samsung customers to access their apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, and Marathi. It is also available in English.

"There is a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and mobile application downloads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We studied this trend in key markets and partnered with Indus App Bazaar to address the growing demand for vernacular applications," said Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Services Management, Samsung India.

Razdan said, "The partnership will enable our valued customers to access their favorite apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages in addition to English. With this, we are certain that our customers across the country will find the 'Galaxy App Store' even more useful and user-friendly."

Galaxy Apps Store now empowers users to download a host of free applications, without having to sign in, making the experience seamless and hassle-free.

"We understand that there is a growing demand among mobile users to communicate in their local language. The new Galaxy Apps Store is a big step in that direction. We also realized that the mandatory sign in on the Apps store is an extra step and have completely removed this requirement for free downloadable apps. Coupled with the revamped user experience and the enormous catalog of apps available on Galaxy Apps Store, we are sure that our Galaxy users will cherish the new experience and will fall in love with it," Razdan added.

Highlights

The partnership will enable Samsung customers to access their apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages

Galaxy Apps Store now empowers users to download a host of free applications, without having to sign in.