Best Samsung Smartphones to buy in India Under Rs 15,000

Samsung not only has greater dominance in the market in terms of high-end devices, but also the company looks creative in laying out some better looking entry-level devices. There had been quite many entry-level handsets back in the year 2018, whose popularity amongst their peers can greatly be seen even in this running year of 2019. Due to which some users are still buying them. Falling under a price range of Rs. 15,000, these handsets can give you the best ever entry-level user experience.

These devices come with a front camera which enables a face unlock feature. Some of them come with a new 'Chat Over Video' feature which lets users chat with their contacts while watching a video by offering a translucent chat screen.

There is a preloaded My Galaxy Video app that lets users watch aggregated and curated video content from a list of content providers. They come with Samsung Pay Mini feature which enables easy payments through the smartphone.

They come with Super-AMOLED (S-AMOLED) display with a 720 x 1480 resolution. The display really looks immersive and this flagship feature can't be found on a budget phone. Also, these handsets come with a neat and clean OS and render powerful battery backup.

For more information, you can check the listing of such devices below.