Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount During Amazon Sale
Recently, Samsung launched its most affordable 5G smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in India starting from Rs. 20,999. Notably, its rivals from other brands such as Realme and Xiaomi are around Rs. 15,000. Now, the company is all set to sell its offerings at a discounted pricing at the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Discount
Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, the device will be available at a discount of Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that is slated to debut in a few more days. Apart from this, the online retailer will offer additional discounts and offers as well for buyers.
During the sale, the Galaxy M32 5G will be available in two variants - the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 16,999. Also, there will be an HDFC Bank users will get an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 on using the debit or credit cards from the bank. Eventually, the effective price of the Samsung smartphone can be bought for Rs. 15,499, which will lure buyers looking forward to buying this affordable 5G smartphone from the South Korean tech giant.
Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G buyers will get Rs. 1,000 discount with coupons. There will be co-cost EMI payment options for up to 9 months and a free one-time screen replacement within six months of purchasing the smartphone.
Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy M32 5G?
To recap on its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G makes use of an HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset with support for 12 5G bands. On the software front, it runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 along with Knox Security.
For optics, the smartphone makes use of a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera. Also, there is a 5000mAh battery along with 15W charging support, which could be disappointing as the rivals come with relatively faster-charging speeds. If you are looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, then you can get the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G at a discount of Rs. 5,000.
