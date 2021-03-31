Samsung Introduces TV Plus Streaming App: Everything You Should Know News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung has announced the launch of its video streaming app in India. The Samsung TV Plus OTT platform is already available in 13 countries like Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Korea, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France. Besides, the company is planning to launch this platform on the Galaxy smartphones in April.

Samsung TV Plus App Availability

Samsung has launched 27 international and local channels in the country. The company is also planning to bring partners on board as it offering 800 channels globally. Notably, the Samsung TV Plus will be available on smart televisions, which have been launched between 2017 to 2021, and all users can access the services in April this year. The users can download the app via the company's Galaxy Store or Play Store. Additionally, it is expected that the upcoming products of the company will have the same app.

Samsung TV Plus Application: Check All Details

The services were launched in 2015 and are 100 percent free. In fact, the company claims that it already has 15 million active users on its platform. Unlike other OTT platforms, users do not need to purchase any subscription pack, no payment, and sign-ups are required to access the application. Samsung said that users are spending a lot on the content which's why they are launching the app in the country. The company also states that it will attract more users to the platform.

Notably, the TV Plus application is supporting several smartphones in the United States, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 Series, and the Samsung Galaxy S21. Apart from that, the company allows you to delete channels from the app. However, to do that users have to follow these steps.

Steps To Delete The Channels From The Samsung TV Plus App

Step 1: You need to click on the app and click on the channel list, then tap on the edit list.

Step 2: You have to select that channel and, then click on the delete option from the channel list. The app can be removed from smart televisions, however, if you delete all channels, then the app will not appear on the television.

