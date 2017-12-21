Samsung Pay now supports ‘Bill Payments’ for paying utility bills

Samsung India today launched 'Bill Payments' on its payments service Samsung Pay. The new feature will enable Samsung Pay users to pay their utility bills seamlessly using the platform.

Currently, users can pay their mobile, landline phone, electricity, gas, water and DTH bills using 'Bill Payments' on Samsung Pay. The 'Bill Payments' on Samsung Pay is facilitated by NPCI's Bharat Bill Payments system (BBPS) - a one-stop payment platform for all utility bill payments. Bill payment through Samsung Pay comes with a host of unique features and offers users a secure, hassle free and instant payment option on-the-go.

Users can view due amount, details of previous bills and location-based suggested billers while paying bills through Samsung Pay. What's more, features such as 'reminders' for bill payments make Samsung Pay platform an effective and interactive mode for bill payments.

"Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. Since the launch of Samsung Pay, we have constantly innovated and added user-centric features such as UPI, wallets, Gift Cards and now Bill Payments. With the introduction of 'Bill Payments', consumers will be able to pay their utility bills seamlessly through Samsung Pay, set reminders and search favourite biller based on their current location. 'Bill Payments' is another 'Make for India' innovation that we believe will greatly benefit our consumers," said Sanjay Razdan, Director, Samsung India,

"Samsung Pay is a key partner of Axis Bank in driving digital payments. With the addition of Utility Bill Payments in Samsung Pay, powered by Axis Bank, we see our partnership strengthening even further," added Himadri Shekhar Chatterjee, President and Head, Transaction Banking, Axis Bank.

Existing Samsung Pay users have already received update notification, which will enable them to use the service. With the addition of 'Bill Payment', Samsung Pay becomes a comprehensive payment platform offering a one-stop payment platform for its users.