Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB to get a price cut of Rs. 4,000 tomorrow

Samsung launched the Galaxy On Nxt 64GB model earlier this year at Rs. 16,990. Guess what? The smartphone will be receiving a price cut of Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart tomorrow as a part of the Christmas celebration. However, it should be kept in mind that this offer is only applicable to the 64GB variant of the smartphone.

The sale will be held on 22 December on the e-commerce platform between 12 PM to 1 PM. In tomorrow's one hour long sale, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be available for just Rs. 12,990. Other than that, Flipkart is yet to announce if there will be additional offers on the smartphone. The e-commerce website has not announced any offers on the phone yet.

However, once the sale is live tomorrow, we'll come to know all the offers available with its purchase.

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD display with the screen resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass on top for further protection.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. This processor is teamed up with ARM Mali T830 MP1 graphics unit and 3GB of RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and the same can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy On Nxt 2017 edition adorns a 13MP auto focus rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with the same f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and features a fingerprint scanner at the front that is embedded on the physical home button.

The Galaxy On Nxt 64GB model gets the necessary power from a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. This battery is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of talk time. The smartphone has the Power Planning feature to manage the battery with features like Reserve Battery, Extend Battery and Call Forwarding. The other aspects of this smartphone include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, S Secure and more.

The Galaxy On Nxt 64GB model is offered in two color options; Black and Gold.