Samsung plans to ship up to 200 million iPhone displays to Apple in 2018

iPhone X's display was manufactured by Samsung. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to ship up to 200 million display units to Apple in 2018.

This means Samsung Display could earn a revenue of up to $22 billion next year thanks to its partnership with Apple, according to the estimates reported by Korean media outlet The Investor. At starting point, Samsung will charge a supply price of $110 per display unit. If you want to compare, this year Samsung supplied approximately 50 million displays to Apple, which are currently used on iPhone X.

Samsung's A3 production line has reportedly reached 60 percent yield rate at the beginning of the manufacturing process, but it increased to over 80 percent in the second half of 2018.

"It looks like the yield rates have reached almost 90 percent, and the fact that Samsung reached such levels even after the world's highest quality flexible OLED standards were applied, is quite significant," the report cited a source that is familiar with the matter.

Interestingly, Samsung initially wanted to meet the production level requested by Apple by investing in a different production line called A5. However, by increasing the yield rate of the A3, investing in new lines for OLED display manufacturing is not in the company's priority list anymore.

While Samsung may be looking for new ways to boost the production of iPhone displays, Apple reportedly wants to rely less on the South Korean company. The Cupertino-giant is said to have invested in a new production facility operated by LG Display, which would be specifically dedicated to the production of iPhone displays in order to reduce the reliance on Samsung.

The 2018 iPhone series is expected to include a second model featuring a OLED display. Rumors have it, there will be an affordable model of iPhone with an LCD display.