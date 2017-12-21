Possible Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ design revealed by case renders

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung are a part of the rumors and leaks for quite some time. The fresh information regarding these smartphones has come in the form of a leak that shows these devices clad in a case.

The case renders of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ those were leaked by MobileFun via GSMArena feature the cases from Olixar. The ultra-thin cases have revealed the design of both the front and rear of these smartphones. We can see that there is a single rear camera on Galaxy S9 while the Galaxy S9+ appears to have dual rear cameras. Unlike the Galaxy Note 8, the dual cameras on the Galaxy S9+ appear to be vertically stacked.

While there is a difference in terms of the camera, both the smartphones appear to feature a fingerprint sensor underneath the camera setup at the rear. The LED flash and heart rate sensor are positioned towards the right of the camera.

Moving on to the front design, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ seem to feature the Infinity Display design rendering 85% screen-to-body ratio and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This is a similar design that was introduced by the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

On the left edge, these smartphones appear to feature a volume rocker and power buttons and on the right edge, there is a Bixby button. In comparison to the Galaxy Note 8, the upcoming smartphones appear to have a more curved design. The smartphones seem to feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom edge.

The rumors point out that the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo will be heading to the U.S. and Canada markets with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset that was recently launched. The rest of the global markets are said to make use of the Exynos 9810 chipset. This is not pretty surprising as we have seen the same with the current generation flagship models too.

The Galaxy S9 is believed to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space while the Galaxy S9+ is said to make use of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The battery capacity of these smartphones is believed to be 3200mAh and 3500mAh respectively.

When it comes to the launch date of these smartphones, the recent speculations have ruled out the possibility for a CES 2018 launch and tip that these smartphones might go official at the MWC 2018 show floor on February 27 in Barcelona.