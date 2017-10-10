Snapdragon 845 SoC to make its debut in Samsung Galaxy S9 duo

As Samsung is done launching all the flagships of this year, we are now looking forward to its 2018 flagships.

Dubbed as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, Samsung is expected to unveil the smartphones in February next year at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018. Moreover, the firmware for the Galaxy S9 duo is said to be already in the process the development. Naturally, the rumor mill has also started churning out juicy details about the upcoming devices.

Now, a Twitter user named Eldar Murtazin‏ has made an interesting claim his post. Before we go into that, let's give you some background information about the user. He is the editor-in-chief at a publication called Mobile-Review.com. '

Furthermore, he has quite a lot of followers on his Twitter account. He is of course speaking from a place where he is well familiar with the technology world. Hence, it is unlikely for him to make a claim without any basis.

С точки зрения доступности 845 идет в s9/s9+ для штатов вначале, остальные позже получат. s9 на месяц раньше выходит чем обычно — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) October 9, 2017

According to him, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be the first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 845 processor. In other words, the entire first production batch of the new chipsets will be sold to Samsung for its S9 phones.

The tweet also states that Samsung Galaxy S9 would be launched earlier than usual.

If you recall, another report suggested back in August that Samsung had bought up almost all available Snapdragon 845 chips from Qualcomm for its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Of course, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this information unless we get a solid proof. Unfortunately, both Samsung and Qualcomm have decided to keep mum on this matter.

