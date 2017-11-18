Select Samsung and LG smart TVs now have support for YouTube TV app

Back in March, Google had introduced an internet-based television service called YouTube TV. Basically, it a subscription-based service and offers six accounts at a cost of $35 (approx Rs. 2,608) a month.

Initially, YouTube TV was available only in the largest US markets, but Google slowly rolled out the television service to more and more US markets. What's more, it got some new channels as well as support for Google Home voice commands. A few weeks ago, the official YouTube TV app was launched for Android-based TVs and Xbox One Consoles. Now, Google has announced which TVs will get the YouTube TV app.

At this moment, only a few smart TVs from Samsung and LG will offer support for YouTube TV app. To be precise, television sets launched between the year 2016 and 2017 will be compatible with this new app. That being said, Samsung and LG TVs launched in the year 2014 and 2015 should get the support as well.

Apart from these two South Korean companies, Linux-based Sony TVs and Apple TV boxes are expected to have the support for YouTube TV app soon.

In case you are totally familiar with the YouTube TV, let's us give you some more details. Like any other internet-based TV service, it lets you subscribe to it. Once you have the subscription, you will get a cloud DVR with no storage limits. With YouTube TV membership, you will be able to watch YouTube's exclusive content and browse YouTube as well.

To access YouTube TV on a compatible Samsung TV, users need to update their set's firmware and then go to "Apps" and add it to your home screen. It's the same process for LG TVs, but users would have to go LG Content Store.