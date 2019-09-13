Slack Introduces Dark Mode For Windows, macOS, Linux With Customized Themes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Slack has introduced the dark mode theme for desktop after releasing it for mobile devices, earlier this year. Slack announced in a blog post that its users can access the dark theme across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The dark mode setting allows users to access more customized themes like Aubergine, Monument, Choco Mint, Nocturne, etc.

Slack Dark Mode: How To Enable It

To access the new mode, click on Preferences on your drop-down menu at the top-left corner on the desktop. You'll find the Theme menu that prominently displays Light and Dark modes. The Slack blog post suggests you refresh the page a couple of times in case you aren't able to see the option in the Preferences menu.

The dark mode setting works only on devices that you've enabled. In other words, even if you've switched to dark mode on the mobile app, you'll still need to manually enable it on your desktop. Slack also notes that it's working on syncing preferences for users. If you want to switch to dark mode on Slack, make sure that your platform is updated: Windows and Linux users need the 4.0.2 version and iOS users require the 4.0.3 version.

Why Dark Mode?

The dark mode trend has been swelling recently as users are switching from the basic white layout of an app to a dark black theme. The dark mode helps in conserving energy on your mobile phone or tablet as the screen pixels aren't starking bright. The black theme on the screen also reduces eye strain for users.

Many tech tycoons like Google and Apple have already released a dark mode for various apps. Amazon too has released a dark theme on Kindle. Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, Waze are some of the popular mobile apps that have a dark mode. On the desktop, you'll find Firefox browser for iOS, Microsoft Edge browser, and more shifting to a dark-based theme. And now, Slack has joined the league.

Best Mobiles in India