Snapchat adds new games to lure young users: Here's how to play

On April 5 video sharing app Snapchat launched its gaming platform within its app. The company has also added third-party games to engage the users for a longer time on the messaging and video sharing app. The company has also announced some updated features and content for the existing products.

Snap also announced that it will also allow advertisers to buy ads which runs out the app. The company made the announcement during its Partner Summit in Los Angeles.

"You can launch Snap Games right from the Chat bar, allowing you and your friends to instantly play together - no install required. You can see which friends you're playing with, send them a chat, or even talk live with voice chat. It feels like you're sitting shoulder to shoulder, playing on the same screen," reads the Snapchat official website.

Snap Games is launched with six titles:

In Bitmoji Party, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games.

In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action.

In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing!

In C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you'll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win!

In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city.

In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you'll collaborate to form words - fast! - to build your village.

