Snapchat introduces new desktop app Lens Studio

Snapchat has recently announced the launch of Lens Studio; which allows anyone to create Lenses for the Snapchat community.

Lens Studio is a free desktop app for Mac and Windows with easy to use guides and tools that students, creatives, and developers alike can use to bring their creations to life. From amateurs who have just started to try their hands in 2D animation to professional artists interested in creating their own experiences, with this app they will be able to share their creation with world quickly and easily.

So here is how it will work. As explained by Snapchat in the blog post, "Once your Lens is complete, you'll be given a special Snapcode that you can share anywhere, which anyone can scan to unlock your Lens."

With the launch of Lens Studio, Snapchat wants to make Lenses more accessible to creators, and experiences within Snapchat more personal and diverse.

Back in October, Snapchat entered into a partnership with Netflix to launch a 'first-of-its-kind' 3D world lens to promote the widely popular series Stranger Things' second season.

Just to recall, Snapchat had originally unveiled the world lens feature in April 2017. At the time the company had said that the lenses (and the images in them) moved and changed according to the user's movement further making them more interactive. Later on, Snapchat created a portal Lens, which enables users to enter into another world using their smartphone.

From the looks of it, Snapchat is putting in a lot of focus into the AR segment.