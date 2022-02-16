Snapchat Will Introduce Revenue Sharing Stories; How Will It Benefit Creators? News oi-Megha Rawat

Snapchat, formerly an ephemeral messaging software, is attempting to establish itself as a revenue-generating platform for creators. Snap said that mid-roll commercials for Snap Stars will be introduced during Snapchat stories (which is what the platform calls its biggest creators, who must apply for the Snap Star distinction).

Access To Snapchat's New Features

The Verge reports that Snapchat has provided access to a new feature to a few of its artists in the United States. Adverts that appear in the middle of user-created Stories are being tested by the platform. Because the app makes money from advertisements that are seen by the creator's audience, it plans to share the revenues with them as well.

Snap Stars, who are verified creators with huge followings on the app can use the functionality right now. A gold star indicates a Snap Star account on Snapchat. While the tool is presently limited to a few of these accounts, The Verge reports that it will be rolled out to a wider audience in the coming months.

Snapchat producers will be able to profit from ad revenue on Stories for the first time ever. Previously, the app allowed creators to monetize their following by placing advertisements between Stories and in the Discover area. The new function also sheds light on a significant Snapchat user trend.

Spotlight Consuming Content

Snapchat has been quite aggressive in using incentives to retain and promote its creative base. It debuted Spotlight in November 2020, a feature that works similarly to TikTok and displays short movies. The company said at the time that it will give a total of $1 million to the app's most popular creators every day until the end of 2020.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told investors in January that Snapchat users now spend more time on Spotlight consuming content than they do posting and reading stories. In certain ways, the company has found success with the feature and continues to pursue expansion in the market.

On Instagram, a similar narrative can be found. The success of Meta's Instagram Reels was the one bright spot during the company's results call earlier this month, which saw billions of dollars knocked off its valuation. CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised investors that the business would now double concentrate on the photo-sharing app's short video component, which competes with TikTok.

It is evident what the future of such social media apps will be with the continuous efforts of the bigwigs. As a result, consumers can prepare to watch more of the short clips that will keep them occupied for hours.

