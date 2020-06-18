ENGLISH

    SonyLIV Increases Price Of Premium Plans

    By
    |

    Sony has redesigned its SonyLIV app. Besides, the company has also increased the prices of its packs by 200 percent. In fact, the company now revised three plans. The new packs are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999 instead of Rs. 99 Rs. 299, and Rs. 499.

    SonyLIV Increases Price Of Premium Plans

     

    The new plans are already live, and they are applicable for one month, six months, and 12 months. Apart from that, the company has announced the launch of new shows on its platform. The new list includes thriller, comedy, and original series called Kvodo and Avrodh. The announcement comes after Disney+Hotstar launched its services in the country.

    However, To Avail These Services You Have To Sign Up First

    Step 1: To register for SonyLIV, you need to give your mobile number, email, address. In fact, you can register via your social media handles, such as Google and Facebook.

    Step 2: After that, you will receive an OTP from the company, and, then you have to give the four numbers of OTP.

    For the unaware, SonyLIV subscription offer different channels, such as Sony SAB, AXN, Sony PIX, and Sony MAX. It includes sports channels, such as Sony TEN1, Sony TEN2, Sony TEN3, Sony ESPN, and Sony SIX. SonyLIV is suitable for all smartphones, Sony smart TVs, Android TVs, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, tablets, and iOS devices.

    Vodafone-Idea Also Partners With Sony LIV

    Furthermore, Vodafone-Idea announced its partnership with SonyLIV, where it is offering free content with its tariff plans. Under this offer, users are getting 1000 movies in 14 languages, 100 short films, and Sab TV. Vodafone-Idea customers can watch all shows ofVodafone Play, Idea Movies, and TV app without any extra money.

    On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea joined hands with Amazon Prime and Zee5 to offer content to its customers. However, to get these services, you have to choose the prepaid plans as per your needs.

