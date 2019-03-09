Spotify to come pre-installed on select Samsung smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua The other devices that will come pre-installed with the music streaming app are Galaxy S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold, and select Galaxy A models.

Samsung and Spotify, to further strengthen their partnership, have announced that new smartphones from the Korean giant will come pre-installed with Spotify music streaming service. For Samsung Galaxy S10 owners, Spotify will be offering six months of premium subscription.

However, there are a couple of things you need to avail the free subscription. Firstly, the offer is only available for new Spotify users. If you currently own a premium subscription or had it in the past, then you won't qualify for the offer.

Also, the offer is only available for Galaxy S10 owners in the US. The other devices that will come pre-installed with the music streaming app are Galaxy S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold, and select Galaxy A models.

Spotify has become Samsung's first-round pick when it comes to music apps. In August 2018, the company announced it would make Spotify its default music app, as it offers exposure to Samsung's huge user base and continues to dominate over the likes of Apple Music and other music streaming services.

Besides, Spotify has finally made it to Indian shores. The app launched in 2008 took more than a decade to make it to Indian users' smartphones. But, the Indian consumers still welcomed the service with open arms. As a result, the app clocked over 1 million users just within a week's time.

A Deloitte report claims that India has around 150 million subscriber base for music streaming services. Gana reportedly garnered 75 million subscribers until August 2018.