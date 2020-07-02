ENGLISH

    Spotify Launches Premium Duo Plans In India; Price, Benefits & Validity

    By
    |

    It seems audio streaming services are following the OTT players as they are bringing affordable plans. Besides, these apps are expanding their reach to other parts of the world to attract users on their platform.

    Spotify Launches Premium Duo Plans In India

     

    Similarly, Spotify has expanded the availability of its Premium Duo plan to several markets, including India. The company has added 55 new countries, and it will offer its services to two people (couples) at Rs. 149 per month. Additionally, the audio streaming app is providing a special feature called Duo Mix, which will be compiled and updated by the company after checking your history.

    Furthermore, the company is offering a free trial for one month, while existing users are allowed to upgrade to this plan by changing their packs. Notably, the company has so far launched four plans in the country, including the newly launched pack.

    List Of Spotify Plans In India

    The first in the list is known as an Individual plan, where you get services for one month on one account only. Besides, it offers ad-free music, and you can also use services, even you are offline. Then, there is Rs. 179 plan, where you can use services on six accounts for one month. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 59, which is specially designed for students. However, to avail this account you need to go through the verification process, and the company will also check that you are eligible for this plan or not.

    To get the discount, you need to first download the application. Then, you have to create your account and log in. You can also use your Facebook and phone number to log in. After that, you have to tap on Student discount, and you need to write your details like name, email address, country, name of the university or college, and your phone number. Once done, the app will verify your details.

     

    Spotify Vs Other Audio Streaming Services

    If we compare these plans with other apps, such as Gaana and Jio Saavn, then both have decreased prices after Spotify and YouTube launched their services in the country. Currently, JioSaavn's monthly plan is priced at Rs. 99, and the Gaana pack is available at the same price. This means Spotify is charging more for a monthly pack. On the other hand, the JioSaavn yearly pack will cost you Rs. 299, which seems really good as Spotify is not offering any yearly plan, and it is only offering three months plan at Rs. 599. So, in our opinion, you should choose yearly packs from JioSaavan as they are affordable.

    spotify jio
    Thursday, July 2, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
