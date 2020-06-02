ENGLISH

    How To Download Spotify And Get Free Premium Services Until June 30

    By
    |

    Last year, Spotify launched its operations in India. However, the app has more than 286 million users on its platform. In fact, the application now allows you to add as many as the song. Earlier, it was only 10,000 songs. Meanwhile, the app has announced that it is now offering three months services free to its premium customers.

    How To Download Spotify And Get Free Premium Services Until June 30

     

    This is the second time that the company has introduced this offer for its premium subscribers. This facility is available until June 30, 2020. However, to avail this benefit, you need to know about the procedure to download and to use Spotify.

    Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Get Three Months Services Free

    Step 1: First, you need to download the app from the Play Store or App Store on iOS.

    Step 2: Then, you have to install the application on your smartphones.

    Step 3: After that, you have to give your details, such as phone number, email id, and you can also connect it with your Facebook account.

    Step 4: Once it's done, you have to sign up on the account, then you have to tap on the premium option.

    Step 5: Then, you'll see a new page, where you get the option of paid plans.

    Step 6: After that, you have to select the plans with three months subscription. Then, you have to activate the Premium plan.

    Step 7: Then, you have to pay via our credit cards, debit cards, and your wallet.

    Step 8: It is done, you can use the applications.

    Spotify Premium Plans: Details

    How To Download Spotify And Get Free Premium Services Until June 30

     

    Currently, the company is offering two premium plans, where it is offering a one-year premium plan that is priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 595 plan is valid for only three months which is priced at Rs. 595. This pack is specially designed for family members. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 13, which is applicable for only one day.

    Read More About: spotify
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 17:24 [IST]
