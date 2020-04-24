Spotify Redesigns Android TV App With New Album Art And Navigation Sidebar News oi-Rohit Arora

Spotify has rolled out a new update for its users on Android TV platform. The new software update brings a refreshed user interface with a focus on enhancing the usability of the app on bigger displays. If you have been using Spotify on Android TV, its right time to check and update the application. Let's find out what's new in the Spotify Android TV app.

Spotify's upgraded app for TVs offers an easy-to-use interface. The home-screen shows your recently played tracks in easy to navigate card format. The newly added navigation bar has been placed on the left-hand side with different tabs- Home, Search, Your Library, Account and Upgrade. The account section allows you to switch user and sign off from the Android TV.

You can easily search tracks in your library by just tapping on 'Your Library' section. The 'More' tab allows you to search for new artists on the music streaming application.

The new app update for Spotify also improves on visuals by upgrading the album art. Now you will get to see immersive background images of the music artists and albums you are tuning in to. Additionally, Spotify has also added a new sidebar to improve the navigation on bigger screen.

The 'Search' section shows genres and moods in tile format. These include Top Lists, At Home, Pop, Summer, Bollywood, Romance, party, Hip-Hop, and more. The user interface is visually appealing and the album art in the backdrop makes it quite immersive.

It is worth mentioning that you must be signed in on Android TV to use the updated application. You can log on to www.Spotify.com/pair to connect your Spotify account on an Android TV.

Steps To Connect Spotify On Android TV1

Fire up the Spotify app on your phone, laptop or tablet.

Play a song and select Devices Available.

Select your device and start listening.

Notably, Spotify Premium plan received a 50 per cent discount for limited period in December 2019. Earlier, the streaming service offered premium services at Rs. 1,189 per year. After the discount, the premium subsciption is available at Rs. 699 per year. You can also opt for premium subscription for family at Rs. 179 per month. The family plan allows you to enjoy up to six premium accounts.

This updated Spotify app for Android TV is available through the Google Play Store.

