    Spotify Rolls Out Offline Music Listening On Apple Watch

    By
    |

    Spotify, one of the most popular audio streaming platforms, announced that it is rolling out the ability to download playlists, podcasts, and albums on Apple Watch to let users listen to music offline. Prior to this service, Apple Music, the company's in-house music streaming service rolled out offline playback support on the wearable. Spotify users have been demanding offline playback support on Apple Watch since 2018.

     

    Spotify Rolls Out Offline Music Listening On Apple Watch

    To enjoy offline playback on the smartwatch, users need to have a Spotify Premium subscription and an Apple Watch 3 or later versions running watchOS 6.0 or later while watchOS 7.1 is recommended. Notably, users have to update their Spotify app to the latest version on their iPhone.

    How To Download Spotify Music On Apple Watch

    Once you have the prerequisites, you need to choose to follow the steps below to get offline playback support. Firstly, you need to open Spotify on your smartwatch and press the three dots (...) next to your favorite album, playlist or podcast. Now, you will get a slew of options and you should select the Download to Apple Watch option.

    That's it! The download will debut for offline listening on the smartwatch. You can check the progress from the Downloads section on the Apple Watch. Also, a little green arrow will be seen next to the names of the albums, playlists or podcasts you have downloaded for offline listening on your Apple Watch. You just have to connect your headphones to your smartwatch and start listening to music offline sans your iPhone.

    Alternatively, you can also use Siri on the smartwatch to play albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts. You can mark your favorites ones, ask Siri what's playing currently and adjust the volume levels among others using Siri.

    As per Spotify, the offline music listening on Apple Watch will be available to all eligible users of the smartwatch across the world in the coming weeks. Besides Apple Watch, the streaming service also announced that it will bring the offline playback support of playlists and podcasts even to wear OS to support Android smartwatches sometime in the future. However, a specific time frame for the same remains unknown.

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 12:31 [IST]
