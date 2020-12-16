ENGLISH

    Spotify has revised the Premium plans in India and has named these Premium Mini. These plans are now available for the mobile and tablet users of the music streaming app and come at a discounted pricing right now. Notably, the company claims that users can extend both the weekly and daily plans for up to three months.

    Spotify Premium Mini Daily And Weekly Plans Get Discounts

     

    Spotify Premium Mini Plans

    Spotify's Premium Mini plans are discounted to Rs. 7 for a day and Rs. 25 for a week. Initially, these plans were priced at Rs. 13 per day and Rs. 39 per week. These plans work only a single device, be it mobile or tablet and users can get some notable benefits that we see in the Premium Individual plan priced at Rs. 119 per month.

    The Premium Mini plans offered by the music streaming service comes with features such as ad-free music and lets users download any song for offline play. However, only 30 songs can be downloaded at a time and on a single device. The major downside of these Premium Mini plans is that the streaming bit rate has an upper limit of 160kbps similar to the free plan.

    On the other hand, the Premium plan comes with a high streaming bit rate of 320kbps. Moreover, this plan lets users download 10,000 songs per device and use it on a maximum of five devices.

    As mentioned above, Spotify users can extend the Premium Mini plans for a period of up to three months but each time their subscription lapses, the music that was downloaded will be removed. Users need to re-download the content.

    Other Discounted Spotify Plans

    Previously, Spotify was in the headlines as it brought back the annual plan discount. Eventually, the annual plan priced at Rs. 1,189 has been discounted and is available for Rs. 999 per year. The Premium Individual plan costs Rs. 119 per month and there are three months of free subscription with it. The other plans on cards include Duo plans starting from Rs. 149 with a one-month free trial for two accounts and Family plans supporting up to six accounts with one-month free trial priced at Rs. 179.

    Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
