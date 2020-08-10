Swiggy Introduces Instamart For Quick Grocery Delivery Service News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Swiggy has launched a quick delivery service called Instamart in Gurugram. Using this service, Swiggy users can now get groceries in just 45 minutes. The company already supplies products from local stores through 'Swiggy Stores'. The new initiative by the company seems to be quite effective. Due to this lockdown, customers are now choosing home delivery in all cases including food, groceries, medicine.

The Swiggy Instamart is can be accessed within the Swiggy app. The company further claims that it is currently testing 'Swiggy Instamart' and it will be available in Bengaluru in the coming days.

Nowadays, grocery home delivery has become common due to the coronavirus pandemic; consumers are more bent towards home delivery instead of going out. With this new initiative, Swiggy will compete with BigBasket, Amazon Fresh, and Reliance Jiomart.

Swiggy has partnered with virtual Stores to launch this new service, and delivery has been enabled by the brand's mile delivery fleet. Customers will now get more than 2,500 items to select from. The company further said that it wants to introduce a convenience grocery delivery service in India, through this InstaMart.

Its services will be active from 7 am - 12 midnight, with the fastest delivery in 30 - 45 minutes. Users will now be able to quickly access a wide range of food, snacks, ice cream, beverages, fruits and vegetables through InstaMart. The new service will help with customer needs to save time.

Swiggy recently launched a healthy food discovery part called the Health Hub in its app. The company has collaborated with nutritionists and top restaurants to offer special healthy foods for health-conscious customers. Health foods include gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, and more. This new feature is so far only available for Android users in Bangalore. However, the company has plans to expand it soon.

