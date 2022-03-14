Telegram Gets Live-Streaming, Improved Interface With New Update: What Else In Store? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Telegram is one of the popular alternatives for messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal. Telegram has just updated its platform, bringing in several new features. The new update aims to make it easy for live-streaming, managing downloads, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Telegram update.

Telegram Update Brings New Features

"Today's update brings tools to help you control your downloads, swiftly share documents, re-arrange media albums before sending, turn your channel into a TV station, and more," Telegram explained in its blog post.

The new features on the Telegram update include a new attachment menu, live-streaming options, download manager, media manager, and much more. Going into the details, Telegram has now brought in a 'selection' option for users, which comes in handy to select multiple images and videos to send to contacts.

The media manager option on the Telegram app now lets users preview the selected images and videos, rearrange them, and even remove them if not needed. "On iOS, the Attach attachment menu has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app," the blog post noted.

Additionally, the in-app camera has also been updated on Telegram. "The in-app camera option is now beautifully integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing, and more," Telegram said. Another new addition is the option to broadcast. Telegram users can now broadcast from streaming platforms like XSplit Broadcaster and OBS Studio.

Telegram users can also easily manage their downloaded from the app with the new 'Download' icon. Users can now pause and resume the downloaded, including individual items. The download manager on Telegram also allows users to select one item for download, depending on priority.

Improved Interface On Telegram Now

Additionally, the Telegram update has an improved interface that's semi-transparent. However, the new interface is available only for Android users. The improved transparent look on Telegram highlights the chat background, stickers, and other media.

Apart from this, Telegram now has a redesigned login procedure with animations for both Android and macOS users. The updated Telegram brings in several handy features and aims for an improved experience. However, it remains to see if this is enough for WhatsApp users to make the switch.

Best Mobiles in India