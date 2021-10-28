Just In
- 27 min ago This Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock For Apple Devices Is Worth Checking Out
- 58 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For October 28, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 1 hr ago Android 12L Is Here For Tabs, Foldables: New Features And Steps To Enrol To Android 12L
- 1 hr ago Lava AGNI 5G Hinted To Be Launched In India On November 9
Don't Miss
- Movies Aryan Khan Case: Kiran Gosavi Whose Selfie Went Viral With Star Kid Gets Arrested By Pune Police
- Automobiles Hero Electric Opens New Dealership In Mysore — Second Showroom In Sandalwood City
- Lifestyle Kanpur Zika Virus Patient Stable, Samples Of 22 Contacts Test Negative
- News SC allows NTA to announce NEET UG 2021 results
- Finance Top 5 Private Sector Banks Promising Returns Up To 6.50% On NRO Deposits
- Sports NBA: Nets slip to third defeat as Butler stars for Heat, LeBron-less Lakers downed by OKC
- Education UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till November 3
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
How To Log In And Use Telegram On Web Browser
Telegram is one of the popular instant messaging apps that is highly protected with end-to-end encryption. The app lets you share pictures, messages, audio messages, videos, and stickers with your contacts just like other instant messaging services out there. You can access the Telegram app from your phones and desktops provided there is an active internet connection.
Telegram Web is a browser-based version of the messaging service that offers a similar set of functionalities as the mobile version. Any message you send via Telegram Web will be accessible on the mobile app of the service. If you use WhatsApp Web, then this service is similar.
Using Telegram Web, you can send and receive messages, and media files from your laptops or desktops as well. If you are not aware of this service, then here we show you how to use this instant messaging service from your web browser on your laptop or computer. Before proceeding with the steps below, make sure you use the latest version of the web browser or update it to the latest version. Also, Telegram is available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.
How To Use Telegram Web
Follow the steps detailed below to know how to use Telegram Web, the instant messaging service on the web browser of your laptop or PC.
Step 1: Firstly, from the web browser on your laptop or desktop, visit the official Telegram website. The instant messaging service recommends browsers such as Chrome, Firefox or Safari.
Step 2: Once the Telegram login page appears, make sure to select the country. Now, type your phone number and click on the Next button or hit Enter.
Step 3: Now, you will see a confirmation popup on the screen prompting you to check if you entered the correct phone number and click on Ok. The service will send a code to your phone number and you need to key in the code for verification.
Step 4: After this step, hit Next and you will be logged in to your Telegram Web account. It will show all the messages that you have sent via the service across devices.
Should You Use Telegram Web?
Notably, Telegram Web will be handy in specific situations. For instance, if you are at work and you want to use Telegram messenger, then the web version will let you access all messages and files transferred via the service quickly via the browser on your laptop or computer. Also, the web version of this service will let you keep yourself free from distractions as you need not pick your phone very often.
However, the Telegram Web service comes with its own share of limitations. It will not let you enjoy specific features that are available on the mobile app. You can use the Telegram calling and secret calls capabilities. Also, you will be able to invite friends to join Telegram or create new channels using the web browser version of the service.
As a major comparison to WhatsApp, Telegram keeps your messages on its servers, so it will not require you to have your phone connected to the internet all the time for the Telegram Web service to work efficiently.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905