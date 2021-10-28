How To Log In And Use Telegram On Web Browser Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Telegram is one of the popular instant messaging apps that is highly protected with end-to-end encryption. The app lets you share pictures, messages, audio messages, videos, and stickers with your contacts just like other instant messaging services out there. You can access the Telegram app from your phones and desktops provided there is an active internet connection.

Telegram Web is a browser-based version of the messaging service that offers a similar set of functionalities as the mobile version. Any message you send via Telegram Web will be accessible on the mobile app of the service. If you use WhatsApp Web, then this service is similar.

Using Telegram Web, you can send and receive messages, and media files from your laptops or desktops as well. If you are not aware of this service, then here we show you how to use this instant messaging service from your web browser on your laptop or computer. Before proceeding with the steps below, make sure you use the latest version of the web browser or update it to the latest version. Also, Telegram is available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

How To Use Telegram Web

Follow the steps detailed below to know how to use Telegram Web, the instant messaging service on the web browser of your laptop or PC.

Step 1: Firstly, from the web browser on your laptop or desktop, visit the official Telegram website. The instant messaging service recommends browsers such as Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Step 2: Once the Telegram login page appears, make sure to select the country. Now, type your phone number and click on the Next button or hit Enter.

Step 3: Now, you will see a confirmation popup on the screen prompting you to check if you entered the correct phone number and click on Ok. The service will send a code to your phone number and you need to key in the code for verification.

Step 4: After this step, hit Next and you will be logged in to your Telegram Web account. It will show all the messages that you have sent via the service across devices.

Should You Use Telegram Web?

Notably, Telegram Web will be handy in specific situations. For instance, if you are at work and you want to use Telegram messenger, then the web version will let you access all messages and files transferred via the service quickly via the browser on your laptop or computer. Also, the web version of this service will let you keep yourself free from distractions as you need not pick your phone very often.

However, the Telegram Web service comes with its own share of limitations. It will not let you enjoy specific features that are available on the mobile app. You can use the Telegram calling and secret calls capabilities. Also, you will be able to invite friends to join Telegram or create new channels using the web browser version of the service.

As a major comparison to WhatsApp, Telegram keeps your messages on its servers, so it will not require you to have your phone connected to the internet all the time for the Telegram Web service to work efficiently.

