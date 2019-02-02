This app allows making, receiving calls free for a month

State-run telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of new app Wings that will allow users to call anyone.

"Wings" customers use an App on his/her mobile handset or from Laptop to make or receive calls on their existing numbers just by having Wi-Fi services from any landline or mobile number.

"Mobile signal problems are very common in all cities across the country. The customers are generally facing more problems when they are indoor either in the office or at home. Invariably there is a Wifi signal available when customers are indoor, and we enable the customers to take their calls through the Wifi Signal when the 3G or 4G is giving problems" said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL.

We have introduced Wings service acknowledging that this is a countrywide problem and we must give an answer to this, he added.

At present the company is providing free service of this app for one month, thereafter it is available at an initial one-time annual fee of Rs.1099/- plus GST.

A customer can make "Free Unlimited" outgoing calls within India for a period of one year, BSNL informed.

BSNL has also given concessions to several groups to give the advantage of full utilization of "Wings" services. A special discount is given to Central Government, PSU employees, and students.

In fact, the customer can transfer their mobile calls to the wings number and this shall help the customers receive the calls in the Wifi Zone seamlessly.

"Our home Wifi plans are most competitive in the market and we are offering customers daily downloads of up to 35GB which no other operator is offering. We want to give customers a digital experience which is comparable to any other operator in the world, added Vivek Banzal.

To subscribe to this new "Wings" service, the customer can book online on the BSNL website.

After filling in customer information online, like Identity proof, Address proof and Photograph and selecting a "Wings" choice No. (10 digits no), the customer will receive a Unique PIN code on the mobile number during the registration process.