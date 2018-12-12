ENGLISH

BSNL offers 25% cashback to its landline, broadband customers

The customer can opt for this scheme by dialing BSNL toll-free 1800-345-1500 or visiting the BSNL customer service center.

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new scheme in which the company is providing mega cash back to all its landline and broadband customers.

    According to BSNL 25 percent, mega cash-back will be credited to the customer when a customer opts for an annual plan and makes the timely payment.

    Furthermore, the customer can use this cashback for payment of future bills or availing additional services from BSNL. The customer can opt for this scheme by dialing BSNL toll-free 1800-345-1500 or visiting the BSNL customer service center.

    The scheme is available across all circles across the country. There is a catch as this scheme is applicable for a limited period of one month.

    "We wanted to gift our customers something special for their overwhelming response to our services and products. So as a special gesture to our esteemed customers we have announced this unique gift of 2018", said Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access), BSNL.

    Meanwhile, there is a report which says BSNL is now offering 2GB free data all users upgrading to a 4G SIM card.

    To recall, the company has also extended the validity of its Bumper Offer til January 31, 2019.

    However, there is a catch as this plan is now offering 2.1 GB of data every day which is down from the previous 2.2GB data per day.

    In addition to that, the company has added Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 two prepaid plans and now these new plans are now offering 4.1 GB and 6.1 GB data per day from the previous one such as 2GB and 4GB data earlier.

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
