BSNL extends validity of Bumper offer, but there is a catch

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly extended the validity of its Bumper Offer til January 31, 2019, Telecomtalk reported.

However, there is a catch as this plan is now offering 2.1 GB of data every day which is down from the previous 2.2GB data per day.

The company has added Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 two prepaid plans.

These new plans are now offering 4.1 GB and 6.1 GB data per day from the previous one such as 2GB and 4GB data earlier.

Meanwhile, the company has revised seven of its broadband plans to counter Reliance JioGigaFiber.

The company has revised seven of its broadband plans and it starts with Rs. 675, Rs 845, Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,495, Rs 1,745 and Rs 2,295 plans.The telco has launched a new plan worth Rs 299 for its broadband users.

Under this new plan users will receive unlimited calling local and STD calling on the same network and 1.5 GB data per day for 30 days.

As a part of the plan BSNL is providing 8Mbps speed for the same period, however, the speed will reduce to up to 1Mbps after that daily limit.

To recall, the Bumper Offer was first introduced in September this year. The Bumper offer will be available on PAN India basis from September 16.

Earlier, the Bumper offer was applicable on the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users were getting this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.