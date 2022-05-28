This WhatsApp Scam Can Get Control Of Your Phone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp scams are not unusual as we come across reports regarding such incidents from time to time. With the increased use of this instant messaging platform, hackers are finding numerous ways to dupe innocent users and get control of their accounts. Now, another new WhatsApp scam has been detected and it is claimed to take control of the user account via a simple phone call.

The new WhatsApp scam has been highlighted by Rahul Sasi, the CEO of CloudSEk, a contextual AI company that predicts cyber threats. Let's take a look at the scam from here.

New WhatsApp Scam

As per the info shared by the executive on Twitter, victims get a call from hackers and you will have to call numbers starting from '67' or '405'. Once they make the call, they are logged out of their WhatsApp accounts and hackers gain complete control of their accounts within seconds.

First, users will receive a call from the hacker who will persuade you to make a call to the following number **67* or *405*. Once you do this, you will be logged out of your WhatsApp account within a few minutes and it will expose all your account details as the hackers can control your device.

How Does This WhatsApp Scam Work?

As per the explanation shared by the CloudSEK founder, the numbers as mentioned above that the victims dial is a service request for telecom operators such as Jio and Airtel for 'call forwarding'. This feature is used to divert calls when the number is busy or engaged.

Eventually, the hackers will use this technique to forward victims' calls to a number that is owned by them. Also, they will simultaneously start the WhatsApp registration process and select the OTP verification via phone call. When the call is routed to their number, the OTP verification call will be made to the attacker's phone. This way, complete control will be given to the hackers.

As per the security researcher, this trick can be used to get control of anyone's WhatsApp account, provided the hacker has physical access to their phone and all approvals to make calls. Given that each country and telecom operator has a similar service request number, this trick of the hackers can be used to attack victims all over the world.

