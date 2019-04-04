TikTok Ban: Madras High court asks centre to ban video app News oi-Karan Sharma Madras high court puts a ban on downloading TikTok video sharing app. All you need to know.

You must have heard about TikTok the famous video sharing application which gives you the chance of showcasing your talent and skills in the form of video to the rest of the world. Now it has been reported that Madurai bench of Madras high court has issued an interim direction to the state authorities to ban the downloading of TikTok mobile app.

In addition, the judges, Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar, has also directed media to stop telecasting videos from the app. The petition was filed long back seeking a ban on the app, claiming that the video-sharing app promotes disturbing content. It has also directed the central government to respond to the matter before April 16.

"It is stated that the Governments of Indonesia and Bangladesh have already prohibited the use of 'Tik Tok' application. In fact, understanding the vulnerability of the children in the cyberspace, the United States of America has passed a Statue called 'Children Online Privacy Act', to prevent the children from becoming cyber victims.

It is stated that memes, lip-synced songs, comedies and videos are made using Tik Tok App. As long as this Tik Tok App. is used for comedy and humour, there should not be any problem. However, nobody can be pranked or shocked or being made as a subject of mockery by any third party and it would amount to a violation of privacy. It is said that Tik Tok App is mostly played by teenagers and young people and it has proved to be an addictive one. By becoming addicted to Tik Tok App, and similar Apps. or cyber games, the future of the youngsters and mindset of the children are spoiled.

Before many tragic incidents would occur, the Government has to take appropriate steps. The Government has got the social responsibility to prevent these kinds of applications and also take action against the persons, who are making use of it. It is always open to the authorities to take action without waiting for orders from this court," reads the high court order note.

