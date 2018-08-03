Social media phenomenon Musical.ly folded into Tik Tok

Short-form video app and currently a social media phenomenon Musical.ly was acquired by Chinese company ByteDance last year. Now, with little fanfare, Musical.ly was renamed to Tik Tok, a similar service developed and operated by ByteDance.

Musical.ly accounts have been migrated to Tik Tok, which "incorporates the most popular elements of both apps." The app formerly called Musical.ly is now listed as "Tik Tok - including musical.ly" on the Play Store. The app has already been downloaded more than 100 million times. The old Tik Tok app has also been downloaded half as many times on the Play Store, but has a huge user base in China. The new Tik Tok is meant to be a "global" app, according to its website.

ByteDance plans to keep the focus of the experience on making and viewing short videos on popular beats. It also announced that a few new features are in the works such as filters that react to users' movements and "green screen-like background effects."

Speaking of the social media trends, YouTube will soon be adding the Stories feature on its app. The feature was first introduced by Snapchat, and later Instagram and Facebook blatantly copied it.

The feature on YouTube first came into notice when the dark theme was rolling out to a few users. The Stories feature on YouTube seems similar to the one seen on Instagram. It seems Google didn't bother to tweak the UI a bit to make the feature look different. The YouTube Stories will have a red ring around them. The video shows a different UI, which means it is still a limited rollout.

If you are one of them who could find these options, you have been blessed with Google's server-side boon. YouTube is also said to be taking on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as it plans to launch its own video streaming service. Susanne Daniels, the company's global head of original programming, said in an interview that the programming will cover a number of genres, from music documentaries to reality shows, and from scripted dramas to talk shows.