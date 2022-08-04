Just In
- 7 min ago Samsung Galaxy A73 Gets August Security Patch Making It Even More Secure
- 38 min ago NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Could Be As Powerful As RTX 3090 Ti
- 1 hr ago Apple iOS 16: How To Add Multiple Stops In Apple Maps
- 2 hrs ago Nothing Earbuds Teased In New Video; Two Nothing Earbuds Launch Details Also Leaked
Don't Miss
- News In the past five years 1.29 crore votes have been cast for NOTA
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Exhaust Note Teased
- Movies Netizens Pull Kareena Kapoor Khan's Leg As She Calls Laal Singh Chaddha 'An Elitist Kind Of Classist Film'
- Education UPSC IES Mains Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Download Scorecard Here
- Finance Inox Leisure Declares Q1 Profit Of Rs 57 Cr Amid Rising Footfalls At Cinema Halls
- Travel Ellesmere Island: A lonely And Icy Desert Island
- Lifestyle Are Rice Cakes Healthy? Do They Help With Weight Loss?
- Sports Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: The Full list of Released Players Ahead of the PKL Season 9 Player Auction
TikTok, BGMI Might Soon Be Returning To India: Report
Several apps have been banned in India for the past few years. The most prominent ones are TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and the latest BGMI gaming app. Many reports claim TikTok will re-enter the Indian market, which was one of its biggest markets. A new report says that TikTok and even BGMI will make a comeback in India.
TikTok Coming Back To India?
News of TikTok's return to India has been around for a while. Some even claimed the short-form video app would return taking its parent company's name - ByteDance. Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy states that yes, TikTok would indeed return to India.
For the unaware, ByteDance has been in talks with a Mumbai-based firm to return to India. If Nandy's statement is accurate, TikTok would soon return after the Indian government lifts the ban. "According to sources, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback," Nandy said in his Instagram Stories.
BGMI Will Return To India
TikTok isn't the only app that's coming back to India, Nandy says in his continued post. "In that case, BGMI will be back 100%. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!" his post concluded.
While the Battlegrounds Mobile India app ban seemed sudden, Nandy explains that it wasn't so. There were months of planning to arrive at the final decision where BGMI was removed from Google Play and the App Store.
When Will TikTok, BGMI Comeback?
That said, no one knows when TikTok and BGMI will return to India. In this case, Nandy didn't provide any more details about the ban being uplifted or when that would happen. So far, we know that ByteDance has been in talks with Hiranandani Group for a while now - discussing the deal to come back to India.
On the other hand, Krafton - the publisher behind BGMI, said that it was also working with the Indian government to lift the ban in the country. Krafton even addressed gamers about the recent ban via a post, thanking gamers for their continuous support and promising to get things resolved soon.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
9,999
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119